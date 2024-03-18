Nothing Phone 2a Receives Nothing OS 2.5.4 Update to Address User Complaints

The Nothing Phone (2a) was launched earlier this month and since it has gone into the hands of the users, many of them began complaining about the underwhelming performance of the handset. Nothing has now released the update dubbed as Nothing OS 2.5.4 for it’s Phone (2a) addressing the concerns raised by the users.

The update, coming in at around 77.92MB, fixes a number of issues and lags which even we faced during the review of the Nothing Phone (2a). The issues included some jittery animations across the system, mainly the one while opening and closing the camera app, along with some improvements to the colours of the photos shot with the handset. The update brings up the Nothing OS version to 2.5.4 from 2.5.3. The full change log of the update is as follows:

Camera

Enhanced colour accuracy and saturation.

Optimised the brightness and tones of Ultra HDR photos.

Fine tunes the bokeh effect in portrait mode.

Optimised colour consistency between the main and ultra-wide cameras.

﻿﻿Enhanced the overall performance of camera.

General improvements

Optimised the overall performance of games, including BGMI and more.

Optimised the animation stutter when launching and exiting apps.

Enhanced the animation of the Recorder widget.

Bug fixes

Optimised flickering issue when launching apps from lock screen.

Fixed an issue where home screen and lock screen wallpapers would be displayed abnormally.

Fixed an issue where the Quick Settings incorrectly displayed Wi-Fi or cellular data information.

Resolved an issue where the screen would go black during incoming calls in specific scenarios.

Optimised the overall stability of the system.

To download the update, head over to Settings > About Phone > Tap on Nothing OS banner > Click on Download. Once downloaded, the installation process will begin and following a restart, the changes will be applied.