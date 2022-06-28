HomeNewsNothing Phone (1) will be sold offline in India via Reliance Digital?

Nothing Phone (1) will be sold offline in India via Reliance Digital?

Nothing Phone (1) may be sold via Reliance Digital in India for offline market.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Nothing phone reliance digital

Highlights

  • Nothing Phone (1) will be sold offline as well in India
  • Nothing Phone (1) offline sales may be handled by Reliance Digital
  • Nothing Phone (1) launches on July 12 at 8:30PM IST

Nothing Phone (1) launch is nearing and new developments regarding the smartphone are emerging almost every week. Now a new leak says that apart from online sales on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold in India via offline retail stores as well and this could be handled by Reliance Digital.

Tipster Yogesh Brar says that Nothing is planning to make a push in the offline space for Phone (1) with Reliance Digital stores. This would be an ideal strategy considering offline sales still hold a decent percentage of the share in total sales of smartphones in the Indian market. Moreover, the tipster says that the cameras on the Phone (1) aren’t really bad either. He confirms it will have a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Quite recently, Nothing started the pre-order pass sales for the Phone (1) in India where private community members would get codes in their emails while others had to sign up and get on the waitlist to get the pre-order pass of the smartphone. The pre-order pass invite codes have already started rolling out to the waitlist members since yesterday.

Nothing says that Non-community members can view their position on the waitlist and even move up the queue by referring their friends and family. Apart from this, Nothing also notes that the pass only guarantees your access to pre-order phone (1), but it’s not the actual pre-order itself.

The Nothing Phone (1) is an upper mid-range smartphone that is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 778G+ processor. It should have a 120Hz OLED panel on the front along with dual cameras at the back. Moreover, it has a glyph interface at the rear comprising of around 900 LEDs which light up and are in sync with the software.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleAmazfit T-Rex 2 India launch to take place soon
Next articleOneUI 5.0 beta could roll out for Galaxy S22 series next month
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.