Nothing Phone (1) will be sold offline in India via Reliance Digital?

Nothing Phone (1) launch is nearing and new developments regarding the smartphone are emerging almost every week. Now a new leak says that apart from online sales on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold in India via offline retail stores as well and this could be handled by Reliance Digital.

Tipster Yogesh Brar says that Nothing is planning to make a push in the offline space for Phone (1) with Reliance Digital stores. This would be an ideal strategy considering offline sales still hold a decent percentage of the share in total sales of smartphones in the Indian market. Moreover, the tipster says that the cameras on the Phone (1) aren’t really bad either. He confirms it will have a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Quite recently, Nothing started the pre-order pass sales for the Phone (1) in India where private community members would get codes in their emails while others had to sign up and get on the waitlist to get the pre-order pass of the smartphone. The pre-order pass invite codes have already started rolling out to the waitlist members since yesterday.

Nothing says that Non-community members can view their position on the waitlist and even move up the queue by referring their friends and family. Apart from this, Nothing also notes that the pass only guarantees your access to pre-order phone (1), but it’s not the actual pre-order itself.

The Nothing Phone (1) is an upper mid-range smartphone that is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 778G+ processor. It should have a 120Hz OLED panel on the front along with dual cameras at the back. Moreover, it has a glyph interface at the rear comprising of around 900 LEDs which light up and are in sync with the software.