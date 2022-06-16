Nothing Phone (1) Limited Edition will be available on StockX on June 21

Nothing has already made its first smartphone official by giving us a first look of the back of the smartphone. Where the Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 12, the company is now announcing a limited edition of the device that will be first available on StockX from June 21.

This is the same approach Nothing followed with its ear (1) TWS earbuds as well. Now, it has partnered with StockX to release the first 100 units ever available of the new phone (1). Each phone is serialized 1-100 with laser engraving and will be matched to the corresponding winning bid.

Nothing confirms that only 100 phones will be available for Bidding, with each phone being serialized for the corresponding Bid that wins it. The auction for limited edition phone (1) will go live at 9:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and will be open until 8:59 AM ET on Thursday, June 23, 2022. To participate, one can create a StockX account or log in to their existing account and place a Bid on the DropX product page once it goes live.

Photo Credit: Rafael Zeier

A bunch of hands-in videos for the Nothing Phone (1) went live yesterday. The images and video were shared by journalist Rafael Zeier from an event in Switzerland a few hours after the company revealed the design of the phone. The journalist said that a surprise event was organised by Nothing at Art Basel in Switzerland where the UK-based company gave limited access to a few journalists to the upcoming Nothing Phone 1 and he was one of them.

Photo Credit: Rafael Zeier

His photos and videos confirm that the Nothing Phone (1) will sport a bunch of LED lights at the back that will glow on certain occasions. While these aren’t confirmed yet, such instances may include notifications of an incoming call or a message. The big ring in the middle cannot be seen glowing but the photos shared by Nothing do show that the ring glows.