Nothing Ear (2) to arrive in black, renders leaked

Nothing launched the successor to the ear (1), called the ear (2), back in March of this year but it arrived in a single White colour. However, it seems like a black version of the Nothing ear (2) is also in works, whose renders have now leaked, giving us our first look at the more stealthier version of the earbuds.

Nothing Ear (2) in black was leaked by tipster Roland Quandt on Twitter, where he shared the photos of the TWS earbuds. While the earbuds share all of its design elements with the ear (2) in white, the only difference here is that everything is painted black. The ear tips are now also black in colour, while the case has a lid that is now darker in shade. Soon after the leak, Nothing also posted a tweet teasing the launch of the ear (2) in black.

Nothing Ear (2) in black will complement the gray shade of the Phone (2) that has also been revealed by the brand. The black version of the earbuds may debut on July 11. Alongside the black colour, the Phone (2) will also arrive in the White shade. It is supposed to be backed by a 4700mAh battery, sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and more.

Nothing Ear (2) Specifications

Ear (2) is Hi-Res Audio certified and supports LHDC 5.0 codec technology for transmitting frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps. Featuring an 11.6 mm dynamic driver with a custom diaphragm, Ear (2) touts of enhanced acoustic performance.

The new set of features over the Ear (1) include Dual Connection, Personal Sound Profile, and Nothing’s most advanced Clear Voice Technology and Active Noise Cancellation yet. With dual connection, you can connect to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between playing music or receiving calls.

For battery life, the company claims that Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off). With fast charge, it can deliver up to 8 hours on a 10-minute charge. Ear (2) also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices like the brand’s own Phone (1).

Ear (2) is also IP54 rated for water-resistance rating while the charging case is IP55 rated. Next, Nothing has replaced tap/touch controls with press controls to avoid any accidental touches and discomfort of tapping into the ear canal.