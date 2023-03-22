Nothing Ear (2) launched in India with improved ANC, dual connection and more: Check details

Nothing has debuted the successor to its Ear (1) TWS earbuds in India, called the Ear (2), which comes with support for the LHDC codec, personalised ANC, dual connection and more new features which the ear (1) lacked. Read on to know more about the price of the Nothing Ear (2) and details about its new features.

Nothing Ear (2): India Price

The Nothing Ear (2) will be priced at £129/$149 (approx Rs 12,300) globally and will be launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. Ear (2) will be available on Flipkart, Myntra and select offline stores starting 28 March at 12 noon IST.

Nothing Ear (2): Specifications, Features

Ear (2) is Hi-Res Audio certified and supports LHDC 5.0 codec technology for transmitting frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps. Featuring an 11.6 mm dynamic driver with a custom diaphragm, Ear (2) touts of enhanced acoustic performance. “The redesigned combination of polyurethane and graphene materials delivers even richer high frequencies and deeper, softer bass. Plus, the unique dual-chamber design creates a larger space for smoother airflow and even clearer sound”, says the company.

The new set of features over the Ear (1) include Dual Connection, Personal Sound Profile, and Nothing’s most advanced Clear Voice Technology and Active Noise Cancellation yet. With dual connection, you can connect to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between playing music or receiving calls.

The next feature allows users to create a Personal Sound Profile with their hearing ID. After taking a hearing test in the Nothing X app, Ear (2) adjusts the equaliser levels in real-time to match the user’s hearing for an optimal listening experience.

For battery life, the company claims that Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off). With fast charge, it can deliver up to 8 hours on a 10-minute charge. Ear (2) also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices like the brand’s own Phone (1).

Ear (2) is also IP54 rated for water-resistance rating while the charging case is IP55 rated. Next, Nothing has replaced tap/touch controls with press controls to avoid any accidental touches and discomfort of tapping into the ear canal.

Users can skip tracks, switch between noise cancellation modes, and adjust volume – all with a press. The controls can be customised for individual needs in the Nothing X app. Ear (2) supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices. Once connected to the Phone (1) in Game Mode, the earbuds will automatically turn on Low Lag Mode for an enhanced gaming experience. For non-Phone (1) users, they need to manually turn on Low Lag Mode in the Nothing X app.

Nothing Ear (2): Our thoughts

Nothing Ear (1) were already a great pair of earbuds and were a decent start for the company. From the looks of it, the Nothing Ear (2) seems like a worthy successor with all the new bells and whistles. A much requested feature was dual connection which we now have, alongside some other interesting ones such as personalised audio profile, and the support for LHDC 5.0 codec. We’ll check how the earbuds perform in our review of the Nothing Ear (2), so stay tuned for that.