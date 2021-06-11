Nokia C20 Plus goes official with Android 11 Go Edition, 4950mAh battery

Nokia C20 Plus is loaded with a dual camera setup with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

HMD Global has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia C20 Plus Android Go Edition. The Nokia C20 Plus comes in Ocean Blue and Graphite Black colours and is priced at 699 yuan (Rs 7,990 approx.).

Nokia C20 Plus Specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C20 Plus is loaded with a dual-camera setup with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is the 5-megapixel shooter. This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner but it carries support for face unlock.

The Nokia C20 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with a 4950mAh battery that supports only a 10W charger. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone measures 165.4 × 75.85 × 9.5 mm and weighs 204.7 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.