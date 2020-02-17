  • 14:06 Feb 17, 2020

Advertisement

Nokia TA-1212 feature phone certified in China

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 12:45 pm

Latest News

Nokia TA-1212 has now appeared on TENAA revealing its key specification.
Advertisement

HMD Global has already announced that its scheduled February 23 pre MWC event will now not take place. The company was expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event. While there’s no official date on the launch of these phones, a new Nokia phone has appeared online.

A feature phone with model number Nokia TA-1212 has now appeared on TENAA revealing its key specification. As per the listing, the Nokia feature phone has a 2.4-inch display with 340 x 320 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by a single-core processor clocked at 0.36GHz.

Nokia TA-1212 has 0.8MB of RAM and 16MB of internal storage with up to 32GB expandable storage. The phone has a single 0.3MP rear camera.

Nokia TA-1212 measures 123.8x52.4x13.1 mm and weighs around 88 grams. The phone is powered by a 1,200mAh battery and it will be available in Dark Gray colour. Unfortunately, TENAA has not included images of the phone in the listing.

Nokia 8.2 5G will be the first 5G smartphone from the company. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platform. Other expected specifications include up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

 

Nokia 5.2 is said to come with a price tag of EUR 169 (approx. Rs 13,300) for the base variant. The Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.

 

The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200). The Nokia 1.3 is reported to come with a 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

HMD Global schedules an event on February 23, Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and more expected

HMD Global rolls outs VoWiFi to its range of Nokia smartphones in India

Nokia is latest to pull out from MWC 2020 event due to Coronavirus concerns

free repair of charging ports for select Nokia phones in India

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Top upcoming smartphones in March 2020

Lenovo teases Legion-branded gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Oppo Find X2 might come with support for 30W wireless fast charging

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies