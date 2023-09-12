Nokia G42 5G: Competitors, Price, Specs

Nokia G42 5G has debuted in the Indian market with a budget price tag and is loaded with a Snapdragon chipset. Apart from that, it has a 90Hz display and the brand claims that it can last through 800 charging cycles. Furthermore, Nokia claims the back cover of the device is composed of 65% recycled plastic. Here’s what else you should know about the device.

Nokia G42 5G: Price, Specs

Nokia G42 5G is available in two cool colours, So Purple and So Grey, in a 6GB + 128GB configuration at a launch price of Rs 12,599. The sale of the device goes live on Amazon India on 15th September at 12 PM IST.

The Nokia G42 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display that offers a screen Resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and runs at 90Hz refresh rate. It has 560 nits of peak brightness and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset. In addition, it features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1 TB.

For optics, the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the G42 runs on Android 13 operating system out of the box and the company has confirmed that the device will receive 2 major OS upgrades with 3 years of security patches.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast wired charging. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM (Nano) 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. For security, this handset gets a Face Unlock feature and a side fingerprint sensor. It is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.

Nokia G42 5G: Top Competitors

The Nokia G42 5G has the following competitors to beat in India:

Poco M6 Pro 5G

Priced starting at Rs 12,999, the Poco device sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, 90Hz refresh rate, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on both. Under the hood, the device packs the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G gets up to 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, the handset has dual rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner on both of them. Additionally, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G , Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.

Pros over Nokia G42 5G:

Better chipset

IR blaster

Tecno Pova 5

If you can give up on 5G, the Tecno Pova 5 is certainly one of the strongest competitors of Nokia G42 5G. The device is priced at Rs 11,999 and sports a

Tecno Pova 5 has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate support and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. It is powered by the Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The device features an 8MP front camera. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 0.08MP depth sensor. It also packs a 6000mAh battery and has support for 45W Fast charging out of the box.

For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock as well. The device runs Android 13 out of the box with a layer of HiOS on top. In addition, supports dual SIM, 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for connectivity.

Pros over Nokia G42 5G:

Slightly better Chipset despite lacking 5G

120Hz display with higher Resolution

Bigger battery

Faster charging

More RAM

Cheaper price tag

Infinix Hot 30 5G

Priced at Rs 12,499, the Infinix Hot 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an FHD+ (1080 × 2460 pixels) resolution, and 580nits peak brightness. The display panel features a 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. Furthermore, the handset sports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with XOS 13, which is based on Android 13.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G sports a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter and an AI lens with an LED flash. There is also a 8MP f/2.0 front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.

It further packs a 6000mAh battery unit and 18W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include 5G Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. It also has stereo speakers.

Pros over Nokia G42 5G: