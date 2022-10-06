Nokia G11 Plus, Moto E32 India launch teased: Check details

Nokia and Motorola are all set to launch new devices in India, namely the Nokia G11 Plus and the Moto E32. Nokia launched the G11 Plus in multiple global markets back in June of this year. As for the Moto E32, this one also debuted in markets outside India earlier this year with a Unisoc processor. However, in India, it will have a MediaTek Helio SoC.

Nokia G11 Plus India Launch

Nokia G11 Plus India launch has been teased by the brand on its official Instagram account with the tagline “Say no to pop-ups”. It further clarified that their device wouldn’t come with bloatware, ads, etc., usually found on budget-range smartphones. However, an exact launch date for the device wasn’t revealed.

As the Nokia G11 Plus has already debuted in other regions, we know what the device should pack unless Nokia decides to tweak the specs for the Indian variant. The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and runs at a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. In addition, it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For optics, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Furthermore, the G11 Plus runs on the Android 12 operating system out of the box, and the company has confirmed that the device will receive two major OS upgrades with three years of security patches. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Moto E32 India Launch

The Moto E32 India launch was teased by the Lenovo-owned brand on Twitter. The brand confirmed that the device is launching on October 7 in India via Flipkart. This smartphone was launched in Europe earlier this year for EUR 149 (approx Rs 12,000).

Furthermore, the Motorola India site also confirmed that the Moto E32 would come in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will come in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colours. As for the specs of the device, these have also been confirmed.

The Android 12-powered 6.5-inches comes with an IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Helio G37 processor and ships in one memory configuration, which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with expansion support up to 1TB. The brand also promises to give two years of OS updates.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 10-watt wired QuickCharge support. However, you get a 10W charger in the box. The device has a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP52 ingress protection rating. For optics, the device has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, plus an 8MP selfie camera up front.