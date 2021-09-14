Nokia G10 launched in India for Rs 12,149

Nokia has launched Nokia G10 smartphone in India. The device has a MediaTek’s Helio G25 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 and a 5050mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Nokia G10 Price

The Nokia G10 is priced at Rs 12,149. It comes in Night and Dusk colours. It is already on sale on Nokia.com. Customers who choose to avail the JioExclusive offer will get an instant price support of 10% on the best buy price. They will have to pay Rs. 11,150 only, after a Rs 999 discount.

Specifications

The Nokia G10 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with an HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. Futher the phone also has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Helio G25 SoC with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The phone comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB with a micro sd card.

For the camera, the phone packs a triple camera setup on the rear. This consists of a 13MP primary shooter paired with two 2MP shooters each for macro and depth shots. And on the front, it has the 8MP sensor for selfies.

The Nokia G10 packs a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 4G, Wifi, USB-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additional features include Google Assistant key, and IPX2 rating. It measures 164.9 x 76.0 x 9.2mm and the weight is 194 grams.