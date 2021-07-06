Nokia flagship is coming on November 11

HMD Global may be launching a flagship Nokia smartphone later this year. A new report has revealed that the company will release its flagship 5G smartphone by November 11.

As per a new report by ITHome, the company might be launching a Nokia flagship phone in November this year. The report notes that this information was revealed by the Product Manager of HMD Global for Nokia Mobile Phones in the Chinese region, Zhang Yucheng.

During a conversation with Weibo users, he revealed that a new Nokia flagship device should be available in the coming months. However, Yucheng did not reveal any details about the device, apart from its launch date.

It is worth noting that November 11 is Single’s Day in China, the biggest shopping event in the country. With this, the company wants to ensure that the new product will be among the goods that can be purchased as part of the shopping day.

Nokia has not launched many 5G smartphones in the market. The first 5G smartphone from the brand — Nokia 8.3 5G has not been launched in China.

Nokia has been reportedly working on a new flagship device now for a while. The launch of the Nokia 9 PureView has already been pushed several times. It is still to be seen if Nokia 9.3 PureView will turn out to be the smartphone that will make its debut before November 11.

Nokia 9.3 PureView Specs (Rumoured)

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to offer a 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel main camera with 8K recording support. It may sport a PureDisplay 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is said to come with a 64-megapixel main sensor and support 8K video recording. It will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery and will support for Qi wireless charging.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has launched the Nokia G20 in India yesterday for starting Rs 12,999. It comes with an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,050mAh battery.