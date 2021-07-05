Nokia G20 launched in India via Amazon

HMD Global has silently launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the Nokia G20, in India. The Nokia G20 is now listed on Amazon, along with the price and sale date.

Nokia G20 price in India

One can purchase the new Nokia smartphone for starting Rs 12,999 from Amazon. This could be the price of the base variant that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

There is another 4GB with a 128GB variant, whose price is not revealed at the moment. However, it will be up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia’s official e-store starting today. The device will come in Night and Glacier colour options.

As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,050mAh battery. First, let’s take a look at the Nokia G20 detailed specifications in India.

Nokia G20 Specifications



The Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch v-Notch display with an HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Helio G25 SoC powers the phone. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage expandable up to 512GB.

For the camera, the Nokia G20 comes with a quad-rear camera setup. A 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with Fixed Focus.

The Nokia G20 packs a 5050mAh battery with 10W charging support via a USB-C port. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with 2 years of guaranteed updates on the software front. Connectivity options include Dual Sim, 4G, Wifi, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C port for charging.

For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additional features include the Google Assistant key and IPX2 rating for the Nokia X20 phone.