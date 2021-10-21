Nokia C30 launched in India with 6.82” HD+ screen and 6000 mAh battery

HMD Global has today launched the new Nokia C30 with a strategic partnership with Jio in India. This is the fourth Nokia smartphone that comes with the benefits of the special JioExclusive program.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C30 is launched in 3/32GB and 4/64GB configurations starting at INR 10999 & 11999, respectively. In India, it is available in Green and White across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com.

Customers availing of the JioExclusive offer will get instant price support of 10% or a maximum of Rs. 1000 on the best buy price. They will have to pay INR 9999 & 10999 for the 3GB & 4GB variants, respectively.

Customers can avail of the offer at participating Retail stores or through the MyJio app. In case of self-enrollment via MyJio app, they can opt for JioExclusive offer within 15 days of activating the device. The Price Support benefits would be passed directly to the customer’s bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment.

Jio subscribers doing a recharge of INR 249 and above would also be eligible for benefits worth INR 4000. This will be applicable across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo & MakeMyTrip.

Specs

The Nokia C30 features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The display also has a 20:9 aspect ratio. A 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor powers the smartphone. The phone is loaded with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Nokia C30 is loaded with a dual-camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is the 5-megapixel shooter. In addition, this handset has a fingerprint scanner at the back and it also carries support for face unlock.

The Nokia C30 runs on the Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with a 6000mAh battery that supports only a 10W charger. The connectivity front supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS. There is also dual-SIM, micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.