Nokia C3 receives a price cut in India, now starts at Rs 6,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 10:45 am

The new price cut is now reflecting on Nokia's online store.
The Nokia C3 smartphone has received a price cut in India. The new price for the phone now starts at Rs 6,999. Nokia C3 comes in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options.

The base Nokia C3 variant with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage is now priced at Rs 6,999 while 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available for Rs 7,999. To recall, Nokia C3 was launched for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 for the 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB variants respectively.

The new price cut is now reflecting on Nokia's online store. The price cut was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom which means the phone is available at a discounted price in the offline market as well.

 

Nokia C3 specifications

 

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU.  The phone is loaded with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Nokia C3 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

 

The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Nokia C3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

