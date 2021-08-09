Nokia C20 Plus launched in India with Android 11 Go Edition, 4950mAh battery

HMD Global has launched, the Nokia C20 Plus, in the Nokia C-series smartphones in India today. Alongside, the company has also confirmed that Nokia C01 Plus and Nokia C30 will be launched around the festive season in India.

The Nokia C20 Plus is priced at Rs 8999 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage version. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage version costs Rs 9999. It will be available across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Graphite Black colours. It comes with 1 year replacement guarantee.

Nokia C20 Plus Jio Offer

The Nokia C-series comes with an offer for customers to enrol for the JioExclusive Program. They will get huge benefits with an upfront price support of 10% or INR 1000, whichever is lower. The customers will also get access to benefits worth INR 4000, as a part of the JioExclusive Program ahead of the festive season.

Specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor with IMG8322 GPU. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is the 5-megapixel shooter. This handset does not have a fingerprint scanner but it carries support for face unlock.

The Nokia C20 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) operating system. It comes with a 4950mAh battery that supports only a 10W charger. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone measures 165.4 × 75.85 × 9.5 mm and weighs 204.7 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.