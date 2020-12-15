Advertisement

Nokia C1 Plus Android 10 Go Edition smartphone announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 15, 2020 10:59 am

Nokia C1 Plus features a polycarbonate body and is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
HMD Global has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia C1 Plus Android Go Edition. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 69 EUR which is approx. Rs 6,170. The Nokia C1 Plus comes in Blue and Red colours.

 

Nokia C1 Plus Specifications

 

The Nokia C1 Plus features a polycarbonate body and is loaded with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. The phone is loaded with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Nokia C1 Plus is loaded with a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is the same 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash. The front camera also supports facial recognition.

 

The Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 operating system. It comes with 2500mAh removable battery and supports standard 5V/1A charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 149.1 × 71.2 × 8.75 mm and weighs 146 grams.

