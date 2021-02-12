Advertisement

Nokia 6300 4G feature phone may launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 1:04 pm

HMD Global may be planning to launch the Nokia 6300 4G to India as well in the coming days along with other markets
HMD Global announced Nokia 6300 4G feature phone together with Nokia 8000 4G in November last year in Europe. Now the phone has made its debut in the US as well.

In the US, Nokia 6300 4G is priced at $69.99 which is approx. Rs 5,100. The phone is available in Charcoal, Cyan Green, and White.

The company may also be planning to launch the Nokia 6300 4G to India as well in the coming days along with other markets that the company operates in. In India, the phone will likely be priced under Rs 5000 as all of the previous feature phones launched in India such as Nokia 5310 and Nokia 215 4G are priced under Rs 4,000 in India.

 

Nokia 6300 4G Specifications


Nokia 6300 4G features a 2.4-inch QVGA IPA display. It is powered by 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. The memory is expandable upto 32GB with a Micro-SD card.

The phone is backed by a 1500mAh removable battery that charges via a MicroUSB port inside the phone and HMD Global says it will last up to 27 days on standby. It also has a rear VGA camera along with a flash.

Nokia 6300 4G is running KaiOS with support for Google Assistant, YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook and hundreds of other apps on KaiStore. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi hotspot.

 

HMD Global last launched Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones in India in 2020. The Dual SIM Nokia 150 is priced at Rs 2,299 and is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones.


The Dual SIM Nokia 125 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones.

Both the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a screen resolution of 240 320 pixels. The feature phones are powered by a MediaTek processor and it runs on Nokia Series 30+ operating system. The feature phones come with a 4MB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 3GB via microSD card slot. The phones are loaded with a rear-mounted VGA camera.

