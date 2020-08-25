Advertisement

Nokia C3 smartphone, Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

The Dual SIM Nokia C3 will be available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options.
Advertisement

Along with the launch of Nokia 5.3, HMD Global has also today launched Nokia C3 smartphone and Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phones in India. The phone Nokia C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 for the 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB storage variants respectively.

Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 Price

The Dual SIM Nokia C3 will be available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options. Starting 10th September, fans will also be able to pre-book Nokia C3 on Nokia.com/phones. Nokia C3 comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee.

The Dual SIM Nokia 150 is priced at Rs 2,299 and is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones, in Red, Cyan and Black colour options, starting 25th August.

The Dual SIM Nokia 125 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones, in Charcoal Black and Powder White colour options, starting 25th August.

Nokia C3 specifications

 

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery.  The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot.

 

Advertisement

On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the rear panel.

 

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 specifications


Both the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a screen resolution of 240 320 pixels. The feature phones are powered by a MediaTek processor and it runs on Nokia Series 30+ operating system. Both the feature phones come with classic games like Snake.    
Nokia 125 and Nokia 150
The phones are loaded with wireless FM Radio, MP3 player and it comes with 1020mAh battery, which the brand claims to give 23.4 days of standby time and 19.4 hours of Talktime. The feature phones come with Bluetooth 3.0, dual-SIM support, microUSB port and 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The feature phones come with a 4MB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 3GB via microSD card slot. The phones are loaded with a rear-mounted VGA camera. T

Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones to launch soon

Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phone announced

Nokia C3 entry-level smartphone with Android 10 announced

Nokia C3 to launch in India soon, to be available with 1-Year replacement guarantee

Nokia 5.3 launched in India with 6.55-inch 20:9 display, Android 10, quad rear cameras

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus Zenfone 7 series leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 units are suffering from green tint

Nokia 5.3 launched in India with 6.55-inch 20:9 display, Android 10, quad rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies