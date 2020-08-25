Nokia C3 smartphone, Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 feature phones launched in India

The Dual SIM Nokia C3 will be available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options.

Along with the launch of Nokia 5.3, HMD Global has also today launched Nokia C3 smartphone and Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phones in India. The phone Nokia C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 for the 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB storage variants respectively.

Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 Price



The Dual SIM Nokia C3 will be available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options. Starting 10th September, fans will also be able to pre-book Nokia C3 on Nokia.com/phones. Nokia C3 comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee.



The Dual SIM Nokia 150 is priced at Rs 2,299 and is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones, in Red, Cyan and Black colour options, starting 25th August.



The Dual SIM Nokia 125 is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available across top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones, in Charcoal Black and Powder White colour options, starting 25th August.





Nokia C3 specifications

The Nokia C3 is loaded with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. The Nokia C3 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with 3040mAh battery. The phone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Nokia C3 is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the rear panel.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.9 x 77 x 8.69 mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 specifications



Both the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a screen resolution of 240 320 pixels. The feature phones are powered by a MediaTek processor and it runs on Nokia Series 30+ operating system. Both the feature phones come with classic games like Snake.



The phones are loaded with wireless FM Radio, MP3 player and it comes with 1020mAh battery, which the brand claims to give 23.4 days of standby time and 19.4 hours of Talktime. The feature phones come with Bluetooth 3.0, dual-SIM support, microUSB port and 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The feature phones come with a 4MB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 3GB via microSD card slot. The phones are loaded with a rear-mounted VGA camera. T