Nokia 400 4G expected to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 3:03 pm

Nokia 400 4G is expected to debut with Google’s GAFP OS, a software specially made for feature phones.
Nokia is gearing to launch a new feature phone dubbed as Nokia 400 4G. The phone is expected to debut with Google’s GAFP OS, a software specially made for feature phones.

Nokia 400 4G recently got Bluetooth Certifications as well as Wi-Fi Alliance approval with model number TA-1208. The Bluetooth listing revealed that the Nokia 400 4G feature phone will feature Bluetooth 4.2 and have support for LTE. It is said to be powered by Unisoc processor and feature the Wi-Fi component SC234X.

In Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the Nokia phone with model number TA-1208 is listed to be called the Nokia 400 4G.  The phone is tipped to support 2.4GHz band with b/g/n connectivity. NokiaPowerUser was the first to spot this listing. Meanwhile, the Nokia 400 4G was certified at India’s BIS. This hints that the feature phone will be launched in India by HMD Global soon.

There is not much information known regarding the specifications. We expect more information about this handset to surface in the coming days. In 2019, the company introduced many feature phones, namely the Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019), Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105, and the Nokia 210.

Meanwhile, in a related report, Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 are rumoured to debut at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month as well. It is also likely that the company might unveil this feature phone at the MWC event only.

Tags: Nokia

