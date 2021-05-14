Nokia 2720 V Flip dual screen flip phone announced

Nokia 2720 V Flip phone comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display with 240×320 pixels resolution and a 1.3-inch secondary screen with 240×240 pixels resolution on the outside.

HMD Global has launched Nokia 2720 V Flip feature phone in the US through Verizon. The company introduced the Nokia 2720 Flip back in September 2019. The specifications remain the same and it is still a 4G phone that runs KaiOS.

Nokia 2720 V Flip is priced at US$ 79.99 (Rs 5875) and will be available through Verizon’s online store and in-store starting from May 20. It comes in Black colour.

Nokia 2720 V Flip phone comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display with 240×320 pixels resolution and a 1.3-inch secondary screen with 240×240 pixels resolution on the outside. It is powered by a 1.1GHz dual core Qualcomm 205 mobile platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU.

The dual sim phone packs 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB with microSD. The device features a 2-megapixel rear camera.

It comes with 4G support and one can also create WiFi hotspots. It packs a 1500mAh removable battery and runs on KaiOS operating system.

Nokia 2720 V Flip is loaded with Google Assistant to check weather and other data and it supports other apps like YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp. It comes There is a security key that allows users to call and message five close members in case of emergency. Else, one can re-map it to activate Google Assistant.

Connectivity features of the phone are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS , Micro USB (USB 2.0).