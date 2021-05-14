Advertisement

Nokia 2720 V Flip dual screen flip phone announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 11:56 am

Latest News

Nokia 2720 V Flip phone comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display with 240×320 pixels resolution and a 1.3-inch secondary screen with 240×240 pixels resolution on the outside.
Advertisement

HMD Global has launched Nokia 2720 V Flip feature phone in the US through Verizon. The company introduced the Nokia 2720 Flip back in September 2019. The specifications remain the same and it is still a 4G phone that runs KaiOS.

 

Nokia 2720 V Flip is priced at US$ 79.99 (Rs 5875) and will be available through Verizon’s online store and in-store starting from May 20. It comes in Black colour.

Advertisement

 

Nokia 2720 V Flip phone comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display with 240×320 pixels resolution and a 1.3-inch secondary screen with 240×240 pixels resolution on the outside. It is powered by a 1.1GHz dual core Qualcomm 205 mobile platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU.

Nokia 2720 V Flip

The dual sim phone packs 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB with microSD. The device features a 2-megapixel rear camera.

 

It comes with 4G support and one can also create WiFi hotspots. It packs a 1500mAh removable battery and runs on KaiOS operating system.

 

Nokia 2720 V Flip is loaded with Google Assistant to check weather and other data and it supports other apps like YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp. It comes There is a security key that allows users to call and message five close members in case of emergency. Else, one can re-map it to activate Google Assistant.

 

Connectivity features of the phone are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS , Micro USB (USB 2.0).

Nokia G10, G20 launch imminent in India, get BIS certification

HMD Global delays Android 11 to Nokia phones, new schedule released

Nokia 2.4 starts receiving Android 11 update

Nokia 2.2 receiving Android 11 update

Nokia Lite Earbuds announced with 36-hour battery life

Nokia launches Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10 smartphones

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 30 confirmed to feature 48MP triple camera

iQOO Neo 3s spotted on IMEI database

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies