Nokia 2660 Flip gets UPI Scan and Pay feature: How to use?

Nokia launched the 2660 Flip feature phone last year and then debuted it once again earlier this year in two new colours, including Lush Green and Pop Pink. Now, the brand has updated its feature phone with a new feature for Indian users, where they can now make UPI payments through the Nokia 2660 Flip with scan and pay functionality.

How to use UPI scan & pay on Nokia 2660 Flip?

The new UPI scan & pay feature allows users to make secure and convenient digital transactions with a simple button press on the Nokia 2660 Flip. This feature would not only be available to the new buyers of the Nokia 2660 Flip, but HMD is ensuring that the existing users also get to use it, as it has rolled out a software update to the existing base.

Once you press the button, scan the QR code for the UPI payment, put in your UPI PIN and make the payment. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a classic flip phone with a resilient Clamshell design. It has a rear camera for capturing photos, a long-lasting battery, and essential features like SMS and calls. It also packs the classic Snake game.

It packs a 2.8-inch display and a user-friendly interface. An emergency button provides added security, enabling quick contact with loved ones in emergencies and notifying up to five contacts.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India debuted the UPI ’123PAY’ for feature phones. It launched four technologies under UPI 123PAY through which feature phone users could initiate a transaction, including the IVR method, through an app, missed call-based approach and proximity sound-based payments.