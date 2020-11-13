Nokia 2.4 launching in India by end of November 2020

Nokia is launching a new smartphone that goes by the name of Nokia 2.4. The device should be launching in India by end of November.

Nokia is set to launch another budget smartphone for the Indian market which is the Nokia 2.4. Sources familiar with the development have told The Mobile Indian that the device will be launching in India in the last week of November.

The phone was launched globally back in November at a price of EUR 119 which means the device can be priced around Rs 10,000 in India.

Nokia 2.4 Specifications

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.





Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.





The phone measures 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69mm and the weight is 189 grams. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.