Advertisement

Nokia 2.4 launching in India by end of November 2020

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 13, 2020 5:33 pm

Latest News

Nokia is launching a new smartphone that goes by the name of Nokia 2.4. The device should be launching in India by end of November.

Nokia is set to launch another budget smartphone for the Indian market which is the Nokia 2.4. Sources familiar with the development have told The Mobile Indian that the device will be launching in India in the last week of November. 

 

The phone was launched globally back in November at a price of EUR 119 which means the device can be priced around Rs 10,000 in India.

 

Nokia 2.4 Specifications 

 

Nokia 2.4

 

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.

 
Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.


The phone measures 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69mm and the weight is 189 grams. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 10 PureView tipped to come with Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 4K Android TV 10 set-top box launched

Nokia 8 V 5G UW announced with 64MP quad rear cameras

Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 8000 4G running on KaiOS launched

Latest News from Nokia

Tags: Nokia Nokia 2.4

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo 125 W fast charging launching next year

Vivo smartphone to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies