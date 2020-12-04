Advertisement

Nokia 2.4 is now available for purchase through Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 04, 2020 1:51 pm

The Nokia 2.4 that was launched a few days ago is now available for purchase from Flipkart and Nokia's website.
Nokia has announced that starting today, 4th December, the Nokia 2.4, will be available at leading retail outlets across India, and online on Flipkart and Nokia.com/phones. The device was launched on 26th November in India. 

 

The Nokia 2.4 is available in Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options, at a price of Rs 10,399 for the 3GB/64GB variant. 

 

Nokia is also giving an offer for customers on Jio that would be entitled to benefits worth Rs. 3,550. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs. 349 plan and Rs 1,550 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

 

Nokia 2.4 Specifications 

 

Nokia 2.4_

 

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

 

It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.

 

Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The phone has connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone weighs 189g and measures at 165.87x76.30x8.69mm.

