Nokia 2.3 gets a price cut in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 14, 2020 2:40 pm

The company has announced a price cut of Rs 1,000.
HMD Global has slashed the price of its budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 2.3, in India. The smartphone with the revised price cut is now available on company’s website. 

 

The smartphone was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs 8,199. The company has announced a price cut of Rs 1,000. With this, the Nokia 2.3 now retails at Rs 7,199. The smartphone is available in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal colour options. 

 

Recollecting some key specifications, Nokia 2.3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.  It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.

 

Nokia 2.3 runs Android 9.0 Pie which is said to be upgradable to Android 10. It has a 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life.The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD.

 

The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button. It measures 157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm and the weight is 183 grams. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

