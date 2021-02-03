Nokia 1.4 Android 10 Go Edition smartphone announced with 6.51-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras

Nokia 1.4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

HMD Global has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 1.4 Android Go Edition. The smartphone comes with a starting price tag of 99 EUR which is approx. Rs 8,680. The Nokia 1.4 comes in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk colours.

Nokia 1.4 Specifications



Nokia 1.4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU.



The phone comes in three variants - 1GB RAM with 16GB , 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB with microSD.



Nokia 1.4 features dual cameras on the back including with an 8-megapixel primary camera and another 2-megapixel sensor. For the front, there is be a 5-megapixel snapper housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.



Nokia 1.4 packs a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 5w charging. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) which is said to be upgradable to Android 11 (Go Edition). The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and Google Assistant button.



Connectivity features are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm jack. Lastly, Nokia 1.4 measures at 166.42 × 76.72 × 8.7mm and it weighs 178 grams.