Advertisement

Nokia 1.4 Android 10 Go Edition smartphone announced with 6.51-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 5:21 pm

Latest News

Nokia 1.4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

HMD Global has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 1.4 Android Go Edition. The smartphone comes with a starting price tag of 99 EUR which is approx. Rs 8,680. The Nokia 1.4 comes in Fjord, Charcoal and Dusk colours.

 

Nokia 1.4 Specifications


Nokia 1.4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU.

The phone comes in three variants - 1GB RAM with 16GB , 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB with microSD.

Nokia 1.4 features dual cameras on the back including with an 8-megapixel primary camera and another 2-megapixel sensor. For the front, there is be a 5-megapixel snapper housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Nokia 1.4 packs a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 5w charging. It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) which is said to be upgradable to Android 11 (Go Edition). The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and Google Assistant button.

Connectivity features are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm jack. Lastly, Nokia 1.4 measures at 166.42 × 76.72 × 8.7mm and it weighs 178 grams.

Four 5G Nokia smartphones to launch this year: Report

Nokia Quicksilver spotted on Geekbench with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS

Nokia 1.4, 6.3, 7.3 to reportedly launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021

Nokia 1.4 price leaked ahead of launch

Latest News from Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 3.4 teased by company ahead of India launch

Oppo Find X3 Pro key specifications, images leaked ahead of expected launch in March

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies