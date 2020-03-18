Nokia 1.3 render reveals waterdrop notch and more

The Nokia 1.3 smartphone official-looking render has been leaked online revealing some key information about the upcoming smartphone.

HMD Global is reportedly working on a new entry-level smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 1.3. Now, the smartphone official-looking render has been leaked online revealing some key information about the upcoming smartphone.

The render was posted by known tipster Evan Blass and it shows the smartphone from the front and back panel. The tipster further claims that the smartphone will come with model number TA-1207. The render reveals that the smartphone will be available in Charcoal colour option, though Nokia might bright more colour options for its upcoming entry-level smartphones.

The front panel comes with a water-drop notch at the top along with an earpiece right above the notch. The bezels seem to be quite thick in nature and at the base, you will find Nokia branding. The back panel comes with a textured finish and one can see a single-camera setup at the top-centre position along with a LED flash. There is Nokia branding and a speaker cutout at the base. The right side of the device features volume controls and power on/off button, while the left side features a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Previously, some key specifications and features of the Nokia 1.3 was leaked online. Nokia 1.3 will feature a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run on Android Go software, and it will be powered a MediaTek processor. For the camera, Nokia 1.3 will sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Nokia 1.3 will come with 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The phone will support microSD card slot expansion of up to 128GB. Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to come in Charcoal and Cyan colour options. The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200).