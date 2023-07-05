Nokia 110 4G, 110 2G feature phones launched in India

Nokia has announced the launch of Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G in India. Both of these are feature phones, out of which the former is competing with the recently announced Jio Bharat 4G feature phone. Both the phones have support for making UPI payments, FM radio and more.

Nokia 110 4G, 110 2G: Price, Features

The Nokia 110 4G is priced at Rs 2,499 in India and comes in Artic Purple and Midnight Blue colour options. The Nokia 110 2G has a price tag of Rs 1,699 and is available in Charcoal and Cloudy Blue finishes. Both the new models are currently available for purchase via the Nokia India website, online channels, and offline retail partners.

As for the features, users can make UPI payments with just a press of a button. “This innovative capability will bring vast numbers of feature phone users into the digital and payments ecosystem”, says Nokia.

Next, they offer support for built-in rear camera, SD card slot, music player and an auto call recorder with bigger storage. The Nokia 110 2G & Nokia 110 4G (2023) comes with a 1000 & 1450 mAh battery respectively and expandable 32GB storage. With the new wireless FM Radio feature, you will be able to access news, music or sports through your favourite FM stations on the go without headsets.

Both of them run on Series 30+ operating systems and feature 1.8-inch QVGA displays. the 110 4G (2023) offers HD voice calling, which is lacking on the 110 2G. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity as well.