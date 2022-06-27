Noise Nerve Pro neckband earbuds launched in India

Noise has launched new set of neckband earphones in India called Nerve Pro. With a claimed battery life of up to 35 hours, the Noise Nerve Pro further come with Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection over longer distances. Apart from that, the earbuds have in-line controls and a mic as well.

The Nerve Pro are available for an introductory price of Rs 899 on Flipkart. These Noise neckband earphones come in Cyan Blue, Neon Green, and Jet Black Colour options.

Noise Nerve Pro Specifications

These Nerve Pro come with dual device connectivity support meaning users can pair these Bluetooth earphones with two devices at the same time. The earbuds are claimed to have a playback time of up to 35 hours.

The earbuds support fast charging where a 10-minute charge is said to add up to 10 hours of battery backup. They include Bluetooth v5.2 technology for reliable connectivity with a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

The Nerve Pro offer in-line controls with a microphone for calls. In addition, they sport Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) technology which as per Noise, offers clear communication by cutting down external sound. These neckband earphones are magnetic so they can attach when not in ear. They have an IPX5-rated build making it sweat and water resistant.

Meanwhile, Noise recently also launched the ColorFit Vision 2 which comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448-pixels resolution. It features side buttons for navigating the UI and offers the Always-on Display feature. You get a 24/7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, women’s menstrual cycle tracker, and sleep tracker.

The wearable supports tracking for over 40 sports modes with an auto-detection feature for some of them. In addition, the watch offers multiple smart features like smart notifications, including text messages, emails, social media alerts, weather alerts, alarm clocks, and calendar alerts.