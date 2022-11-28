Noise Air Buds 2, Wings Phantom 200 TWS earbuds launched in India

Noise and Wings have launched new TWS earbuds in India, called Airbuds 2 and Phantom 200, respectively. Noise says that the Air Buds 2 can provide up to 40 hours of audio playback when paired with the case. On the other hand, Phantom 200 TWS by Wings tout of a 30-hour battery life with 40ms latency and DNS ENC Mics for Noise Reduction.

Noise Air Buds 2 Price, Specifications

The Noise Air Buds 2 is priced at Rs 1,799 in India, and is currently listed on the company’s online store as well as on Amazon. Further, the true wireless headset is available in two colours – Clear Black and Clear White.

The Air Buds 2 have a semi in-ear design while the case has a translucent lid. The sound is handled by 13mm drivers whereas they connect wirelesdly with devices via Bluetooth 5.3. Environmental Noise Cancellation is also supported by the earbuds for calling.

The company claims that the Air Buds 2 can provide up to 40 hours of audio playback when paired with the case. The Noise Air Buds 2 feature a USB Type-C connector and Instacharge technology where you can get 4 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. There is also IPX4-level water resistance for protection against splashes and sweat and the buds also support touch controls.

Wings Phantom 200 TWS Price, Specifications

The Wings Phantom 200 TWS Earbuds are now available for a price of Rs 999 on Flipkart and the Wings website.

The Phantom 200 TWS are Bluetooth wireless earbuds built especially for gaming, says the brand. It features large 13mm premium graphene drivers and sport Acoustic Echo Cancellation. They are ergonomically designed and are combined with a pair of soft, skin-friendly sweat-resistant silicone tips which fit snugly in your ears.

Further, there are quad DNS Mics feature which have noise reduction for voice clarity. Thanks to the Bluetooth v5.2 chip, users will be able to enjoy latency of just 40ms for a lag-free audio experience. You have the option to switch to the gaming mode with a simple touch on the right earbud, which activates in under 2 seconds.

Each bud can deliver up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. Combined with the charging case, it gives you a combined 38 hours of runtime. High-speed Bullet Charge technology with a USB-C port also reduces gives you a whopping 20 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Finally, the earbuds display premium build quality with a smooth black matte-finished surface and green gaming LED highlights, and also indicates the battery status.