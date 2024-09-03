New Colours of HMD Hyper Leaked

HMD’s upcoming lineup of smartphones has leaked multiple times before, one of which is HMD Hyper. While the device has leaked once before, the same source has revealed new colours of the HMD Hyper, with the device in three new shades apart from the yellow hue.

The HMD Hyper colours, as per leaker @smashx_60 on X, will include four hues: green, red, yellow, and gray. The higher-resolution renders suggest that the device could have an aluminium frame with a matte finish. It will retain the look of the recently unveiled HMD Skyline.

HMD is on a spree of reviving the old Nokia Lumia design with its new devices, and the HMD Hyper is another testament of that strategy. The device will have triple rear cameras on the back, while the HMD branding sits in the middle.

As for the specs, the HMD Hyper will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It will be available in an 8GB + 256GB model, where the storage will also support expansion via a microSD card.

The HMD handset will sport triple rear cameras: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, along with a 50MP sensor on the front with Autofocus support. The cameras can record up to 4K resolution video at 30 frames per second. A 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging’ll back it.

Next, the handset will also be IP54-rated. It’ll support Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, and likely also 5G and GPS for connectivity. Finally, there will be a stereo speaker setup for audio.