HMD Hyper Specifications Leaked, Snapdragon-powered Mid-ranger in Works

HMD debuted the first mid-range smartphone under its own brand name dubbed Skyline, last month. While it has reportedly been working on a slew of other smartphones, another one called HMD Hyper has been leaked, suggesting the device is coming with a Snapdragon Processor under the hood.

HMD Hyper: Specifications

The HMD Hyper, as per leaker @smashx_60 on X, will sport an FHD+ OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz Refresh Rate. The HMD Hyper will draw power from a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor.

The device will get 8GB of RAM along with 256GB storage that will be expandable via a microSD card. It will sport triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 5MP tertiary sensor along with a 50MP sensor on the front. The cameras will be able to record up to 4K resolution video at 30 frames per second. It’ll be backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

While the tipster didn’t share any details about connectivity options available on the handset, we believe it should include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC along with a USB-C port and possibly a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Design-wise, the HMD Hyper will look similar to that of the HMD Skyline, retaining the fabula design language as per the leaked render. The front will have a punch-hole design, while the rear will get rectangular camera module housing the three sensors. The buttons will reside on the right side.

Meanwhile, the HMD Skyline is expected to launch in India later this month, according to Ravi Kunwar, VP, HMD India. Additionally, the Indian price range for the smartphone was also confirmed, indicating that the device might be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. This will position the HMD Skyline against smartphones such as Reno 12 series, Honor 200 5G, Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord 4, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and more