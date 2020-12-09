Advertisement

Netflix extends Streamfest for the second time

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 09, 2020 1:22 pm

Netflix has again extended the Streamfest offer for two more days.
Netflix announced a StreamFest promotional offer for India that was supposed to run for 2 days which were 5th & 6th December. After getting an extension two days back, the offer has again been extended for two days, and is now ending on the morning of 11th December, which is Friday. 

 

The offer has been extended because of the overwhelming response the streaming platform got for its promotional event. The Streamfest website also shows that the offer is now valid from 9th December (today) till 11th December, 8:59 a.m.

 

Viewers can simply enter their name, e-mail address, password and then take advantage of the offer without providing any card details. If you have an e-mail already, you can just login and pick up where you left off if your subscription previously expired.

 

There are some notable points which include the streaming quality being limited to 480p (Standard Definition), and Netflix will also limit the number of free viewers, which means it's possible that you might see a message during StreamFest that the number of viewers has reached the maximum capacity. 

 

Viewers will be able to access Netflix on any type of device including Consoles, Phones, Tablets, TVs, Laptop, Web, iOS, and Android. But you can register for Streamfest only on the Netflix Android app or the web by heading to Netflix.com/streamfest. 

 

There's no need for credit card details or any other type of payment method to take advantage of the Streamfest event. 

