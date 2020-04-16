MWC to be held in Barcelona until 2024: GSMA

This year MWC event was canceled in February after several major exhibitors withdrew due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus across the globe.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) will be held in Barcelona until 2024, extending its current contract by one year. According to GSMA association, that hosts the event, they have extended their current contract which was to expire by 2023 by a year.



“By extending through 2024, we are demonstrating our commitment to our ecosystem as well as the host city parties,” GSMA’s CEO John Hoffman said in a statement. “We are pleased to report that we have had tremendous support and early commitment with many exhibitors for future editions.”



This year MWC event was canceled in February after several major exhibitors withdrew due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus across the globe. The GSMA says the event will be hosted between 1st and 4th March 2021. MWC Barcelona is the premier global mobile and vertical ecosystem event, convening more than 110,000 participants from over 200 countries.



“In these trying times, it is ever essential to look forward to the future. The GSMA, the Host City Parties, and the MWC Barcelona ecosystem look forward to upcoming editions of MWC, and MWC Barcelona 2021 will be part of the economic recovery process as we exit these trying times,” said John Hoffman. “By extending through 2024, we are demonstrating our commitment to our ecosystem as well as the Host City Parties and our strong and mutually beneficial working relationship. We are pleased to report that we have had tremendous support and early commitment with many exhibitors for future editions.”



“The City of Barcelona, the region of Catalunya and the country of Spain are essential hubs for innovation, startups and investment. MWC Barcelona, including 4YFN and YoMo (Four Years from Now), represent significant economic value to the region and job creation,” added Hoffman.