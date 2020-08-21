Advertisement

Motorola to launch a new smartphone in India on August 24 on Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 21, 2020 2:39 pm

The teased phone is speculated to be Motorola E7 Plus.
Motorola will be launching a new smartphone in India on August 24 as the company has now started teasing its arrival. However, Motorola has not yet revealed the name of the smartphone.

Motorola has teased the launch of a new phone via Twitter. Plus, a microsite of the phone at Flipkart retailer site reveals that it will be made official on August 24.

Motorola tweet read “Gear up for a spectacular performance and stunning camera! Launching soon on Flipkart.”



As per the teaser shared on Twitter, the bottom edge of the phone will have a USB-C port and a speaker grille. There will be a fingerprint sensor within the Motorola logo at the back of the device. The handset has a waterdrop notch display and sports a 3.5mm audio jack. The physical buttons for volume and power buttons are placed on the sides.

Flipkart has also shared a teaser that shows “Something BIG is Coming” on August 24. The teaser reveals no other details and rather asks you to tell “what do you want in your new Motorola Phone?” Flipkart also teases a large battery and display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and multiple cameras at the back of the device.

The teased phone is speculated to be Motorola E7 Plus. Moto E7 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC that will be coupled by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out of the box and it will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery. However, there is no information whether it will come with fast charging support or not. Also, the phone will be equipped with a 48-megapixel dual-camera system with Night Vision support.

Moto E7 Plus appears on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset

Moto E7 Plus spotted with 48MP Dual Camera Setup and Snapdragon 450 SoC

Latest News from Mototrola

