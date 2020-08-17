Moto E7 Plus spotted with 48MP Dual Camera Setup and Snapdragon 450 SoC

Moto E7 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC that will be coupled by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Motorola is currently working on a new Moto E-series smartphone which is dubbed as Moto E7 Plus. The upcoming smartphone key specifications have now been leaked online.



Tipster Evan Blass has shared an alleged poster of the Moto E7 Plus. As per the poster, Moto E7 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC that will be coupled by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is likely to come in more variants though.



The phone will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery. However, there is no information whether it will come with fast charging support or not. Also, the phone will be equipped with a 48-megapixel dual-camera system with Night Vision support.





Recently, the Moto E7 Plus was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. As per the listing, the Moto E7 Plus will be powered by 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with a 4GB RAM. However, could be more RAM variants of the device as well. Moto E7 Plus motherboard is listed as “guam” in the listing but it is not known which Snapdragon chipset the phone would be featuring.



The E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out of the box. The device has scored 1,152 points in the single-core tests and 4373 in the multi-core test in the GeekBench listing.