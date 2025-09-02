Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Launched in India Along With Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition has been announced in India wrapped in an exclusive PANTONE Ice Melt shade with a shimmering quilted leather-inspired finish. Alongside, the Moto Buds Loop have also been launched in a new shade with Swarovski crystals. Here’s everything to know about the two new products from Motorola.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition: Price, Availability, Features

Priced at Rs 54,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model, the Ice Melt shade of the Razr 60 will be available in limited quantities from 11, September, 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. One can also avail a Rs 5,000 bank discount with select bank cards. The Razr 60’s regular variants cost Rs 49,999. Additionally, motorola has announced special limited period combo offer for the Swarovski Edition of motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP, costing Rs 64,999.

The Brilliant Collection, available in Ice Melt for both motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP, marks the launch of Collections by Motorola, a design-led initiative presenting curated, themed devices connected by materials, colors, textures, and finishes. “Each collection emphasizes craftsmanship, purposeful innovation, and lifestyle-driven design, setting a new benchmark for how personal technology looks and feels. Future collections will continue to explore unexpected pairings and premium finishes, creating devices that reflect style, personality, and everyday utility,” said Motorola in a statement.

The motorola razr 60 Swarovski Edition is draped in the exclusive PANTONE Ice Melt shade with a shimmering quilted leather-inspired finish. The device is adorned with 35 meticulously hand-applied Swarovski crystals, including a dazzling 26-facet crystal on the hinge and crystal-inspired volume keys. “Elevating style to wearable luxury, the razr 60 comes with a premium crossbody case, seamlessly blending fashion with functionality.”

As for the specifications, they remain the same as the regular Razr 60. The Razr 60 sports a 6.7-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 3000 nits peak brightness, 413 ppi, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView pOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, 413 ppi, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device also runs on Hello UI based on Android 15. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.79 primary camera with OIS and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual SIM 5G (physical SIM + eSIM), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The device is also IP48 rated and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Read More: Moto Book 60 Pro Laptop Launched in India

Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition: Price, Availability, Features

Priced at Rs 24,999, the Moto Buds Loop in Ice Melt will also go on sale alongside the Razr 60 Swarovski edition. Aside from the Swarovski studded curved stem, the buds have the same features as regular Moto Buds Loop.

The moto buds LOOP are tuned with EVO certification and Sound by Bose and powered by 12mm iron-less drivers. Enhanced with spatial sound technology, they provide an immersive 3D-like listening experience. Communication stays clear thanks to an advanced dual-mic system featuring voice pickup Sensors and CrystalTalk AI, which intelligently filter out background noise so your voice always comes through loud and precise—even in busy or noisy environments.

The moto buds LOOP feature an advanced open-ear design that delivers a lightweight, secure, and comfortable fit. Crafted with a premium, sleek build that doubles as a stylish accessory, they debut in a bold Trekking Green finish. Seamlessly integrating with moto ai and Smart Connect, one can access features like “Catch me up” with a simple press or voice command, while the moto buds app enables effortless multi-device connectivity across your ecosystem.

The buds feature a reinforced memory alloy frame and an IP54 water-repellent design, making them resistant to sweat, splashes, and everyday adventures. Backed by a long-lasting battery, they deliver up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge and a total of 39 hours with the charging case. They support Fast charging that provides 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.