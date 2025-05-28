Motorola Razr 60 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Motorola Razr 60 has been launched in India in a single model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The launch comes after the brand debuted the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in the country earlier this month. The new Razr 60 has already debuted in international markets.

Motorola Razr 60: Price, Availability

The Motorola Razr 60 comes in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Lightest Sky shades. It is priced at Rs 49,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB model. The phone can be bought from motorola.com, Flipkart, and offline stores starting June 4.

Motorola Razr 60: Specifications

The Razr 60 sports a 6.7-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 3000 nits peak brightness, 413 ppi, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView pOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, 413 ppi, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device also runs on Hello UI based on Android 15. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.79 primary camera with OIS and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual SIM 5G (physical SIM + eSIM), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The device is also IP48 rated and is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.