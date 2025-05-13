Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launched in India: All Details

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has been launched in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood. The device has already debuted in global markets back in April. The device packs a bunch of moto AI features such as Look and Talk, and in-built support for the leading AI assistants such as Perplexity, Microsoft Co-pilot and Google’s Gemini.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price, Availability, Offers

The motorola razr 60 Ultra will be available in a single storage variant – 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, priced at Rs 99,999. It is available stunning Pantone Curated colour variants, – PANTONE Mountain Trail (Real Wood finish), PANTONE Scarab (Alcantara Suede Finish) and PANTONE Rio Red (Premium Vegan Leather Finish).

The smartphone goes on sale from 21st May, 12PM at Amazon.in, Reliance Digital Stores, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. As for launch offers, these include:

Rs. 10,000 Instant Bank discount from leading banks. Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 12 Months starting at Rs 7,500 per month on leading banks.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection. Then there is a 7.0-inch pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2992 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4700mAh battery with 68W TurboPower Fast charging, 30W wireless charging support and 5W reverse charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

The Razr 60 Ultra runs on Android 15 with Hello UI on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AI features. Motorola is promising 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates for the device. Finally, the device is also IP48-rated.