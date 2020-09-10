Advertisement

Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone announced with 6.2-inch foldable display, Snapdragon 765G SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 11:08 am

Motorola Razr 5G features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.
Motorola announced the Motorola Razr flip phone with a foldable screen in November 2019. Now the company has announced the Motorola Razr 5G smartphone. As the name suggests, this is the 5G version of the Motorola Razr.

The Motorola Razr 5G is priced at USD 1,399 (approx Rs 1,02,000) in the U.S. and comes in Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold colours colour options.  It will also be available in select markets across, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The new Moto Razr 5G features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design. The secondary screen can be operated by touch and used to operate some of the functions of the phone. The Motorola Razr 5G is claimed by the company to withstand up to 200,000 flips. The phone features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.
Motorola Razr 5G
The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and lacks support for a microSD card slot. For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Motorola Razr runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone and the phone packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging.

The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. The Motorola Razr 5G comes with support for eSIM functionality apart from nano-SIM slot.  The Razr 5G does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Dimensions are 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9mm when unfolded and 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm when folded. It weighs 192 grams. The Razr 5G has a "water repellant design" with IPX8 rating. There are four microphones on the Motorola Razr 5G flip phone and a bottom-positioned speaker.

