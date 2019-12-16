Motorola Razr (2019) teased to launch in India soon

Motorola Razr (2019) comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded.

Advertisement

Lenovo-owned company first foldable smartphone - Motorola Razr (2019) was launched globally last month. Now Motorola has started teasing the India launch of the foldable smartphone.

Motorola India has teased the launch of Motorola Razr (2019) on its official Twitter handle. The company, however, did not reveal the exact launch date of the foldable phone in India.

Advertisement

Soon after the global launch, the online registration link for India went live on the company's India website where interested consumers can sign up to receive updates. The Motorola Razr comes in Noir Black colour.

Motorola Razr (2019) is priced $1,500 (Rs 1,08,230 approx.). Keeping in note it's global pricing, it is likely that the Motorola Razr will be priced around 1 lakh in India. The Motorola Razr will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy Fold which recently launched in India.

The new Moto Razr features a flexible screen that folds in half flaunting the iconic clamshell design. The secondary screen on the front called Quick View external display which can be used to respond to notifications, take selfies, play music, use Google Assistant, and more without having to flip open your phone. The Motorola Razr also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It comes with two screens - one is the main display when the phone is unfolded and a small screen when the device is folded. When unfolded, the phone features a 6.2-inch pOLED display with 2142 x 876 pixels resolution and 21:9 Cinemavision aspect ratio. On the outside (when the phone is folded) there is a 2.7-inch gOLED display with 600 x 800 pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 4:3. Dimensions are 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. It weighs 205 grams.





For the camera, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization. The primary camera acts as a selfie camera when the phone is folded and as its primary shooter when the phone is unfolded. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and lacks support for microSD card slot.





The Motorola Razr also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 9.0 (Pie) out-of-the-box and is backed up by 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging that promises all-day battery life. There are four microphones on the 2019 Motorola Razr flip phone and a bottom-positioned speaker. The Razr does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is Splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating.

The phone weighs 205 grams. There is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C.