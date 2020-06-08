Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion key specs and pricing leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 4:53 pm

Some key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.
Motorola is reported to be working on two smartphones, Motorola One Fusion+ and Motorola One Fusion. Now, some key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report, the Motorola One Fusion+ will be priced in Poland at PLN 1,399 (approx. Rs 26,999), however, there is no information about the pricing details of Motorola One Fusion.  

 

Motorola One Fusion+ rumoured specifications

 

To start with, Motorola One Fusion+, the smartphone will come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will come with no notch or punch-hole design, meaning that it will feature a pop-up selfie camera, which is similar to what we have seen in Motorola One Hyper. The phone will be loaded with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup

 

The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone will come with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and there will be 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model as well. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 operating system. 

 

Motorola One Fusion rumoured specifications

 

Motorola One Fusion will be loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone will come with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and there will be 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model as well.

 

On the camera front, it is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor, 8-megapixel secondary lens, a 5-megapixel third sensor and a 2-megapixel fourth sensor. For the front, the phone might come with an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 operating system.

 

