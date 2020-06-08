Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion key specs and pricing leaked online

Some key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.

Motorola is reported to be working on two smartphones, Motorola One Fusion+ and Motorola One Fusion. Now, some key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.

As per a report, the Motorola One Fusion+ will be priced in Poland at PLN 1,399 (approx. Rs 26,999), however, there is no information about the pricing details of Motorola One Fusion.

Motorola One Fusion+ rumoured specifications

To start with, Motorola One Fusion+, the smartphone will come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will come with no notch or punch-hole design, meaning that it will feature a pop-up selfie camera, which is similar to what we have seen in Motorola One Hyper. The phone will be loaded with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup

The smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone will come with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and there will be 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model as well. The memory could be further expanded via microSD card slot. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 operating system.

Motorola One Fusion rumoured specifications

Motorola One Fusion will be loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone will come with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and there will be 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model as well.

On the camera front, it is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor, 8-megapixel secondary lens, a 5-megapixel third sensor and a 2-megapixel fourth sensor. For the front, the phone might come with an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 operating system.