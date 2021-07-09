Motorola One 5G UW Ace launched

Motorola has launched a new device that is exclusively available on a US-based carrier called Verizon. The new Motorola One 5G UW Ace, as the name suggests, is a better version of the One 5G Ace that was launched earlier this year.

The new version supports 5G Ultra-wideband connectivity to deliver a better and faster experience.

The Motorola One 5G UW Ace is priced at $299.99 (approx Rs 22,400) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in a single Volcanic Grey colour option.

Motorola One 5G UW Ace Specifications

The new device by Motorola is similar to the one launched earlier this year apart from few newer features. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 20:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a centered punch-hole at the top.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, Motorola One 5G UW Ace comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor and an 8-megapixel 118-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. In addition, for the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 20W Turbo Charging. In addition, the device has a fingerprint sensor on the back. You get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM support on the connectivity front.

The phone comes with a Verizon Adaptive Sound system which offers surround sound and a Spatial audio experience. Verizon’s version of the feature does not require a special type of hardware. In addition, the feature has support for major OTT and other multimedia apps. This feature will make its way to some of the existing Verizon’s devices through OTA.