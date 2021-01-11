Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) and Motorola One 5G Ace announced

Motorola has expanded its Moto G series lineup in the US, unveiling Moto G Stylus, G Power, G Play and Motorola One 5G Ace

Motorola has launched 4 new smartphones in the US, expanding its Moto G series lineup. The devices include Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) and Motorola One 5G Ace. The smartphones come with big batteries, qualcomm processors, fingerprint sensors and have a lot more to offer.

The Moto G Play (2021) is priced at $169.99 (approx Rs 12,500) for the single 3GB/32GB storage variant and comes in Misty Blue colour. The Motorola One 5G Ace is priced at $399.99 (approx Rs 29,500) for the 6GB/128GB storage variant and there is a 4GB/64GB storage variant as well and the phone comes in a sole Frosted White colour option.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) is priced at $299 (approx Rs 22,000) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant and is offered in Aurora Black and Aurora White colour options. Moto G Power (2021) is offered in a 3GB/32GB storage variant that costs $199.99 (approx Rs 14,700) and a 4GB + 64GB storage variant that costs $249 (approx Rs 18,300). The phone comes in a single Flash Grey colour option.



Moto G Stylus (2021) Specifications

Moto G Stylus 2021 will bear the XT2115 model number and sports a 6.8-inch Max Vision screen with Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 678 SoC with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB that is expandable upto 512GB via MicroSD Card.



For the camera, the phone features a quad camera setup on the rear comprising a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor with 2cm focus distance, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a selfie camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture.



Moto G Stylus 2021 will not support NFC and will run Android 10 out of the box. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.

Moto G Power (2021) Specifications

The Moto G Power features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 87% with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The rear of the device is supposed to have a textured finish with a square shaped camera module that houses 3 cameras inside it along with a flash. The Moto G Power (2021) will also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in 2 colours including grey and silver.

The Moto G Power (2021) is powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM along with 32GB or 64GB of storage. The camera combination should consist of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera with PDAF tech, 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera. On the front, the Moto G Power (2021) comes with an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W turbo charging support.

Moto G Play (2021) Specifications

The Moto G Play (2021) is loaded with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ IPS TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

It is loaded with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable upto 512GB with a micro-SD card. On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G Play 2021 runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery which comes with 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, Single-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Motorola One 5G Ace Specifications

Motorola One 5G Ace features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 20:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a centered punch-hole at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.





On the camera front, Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro sensor and 8-megapixel 118-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





The Motorola One 5G Ace runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging while only a 10W charger is supplied in-box. The device has a fingerprint sensor on the back. On the connectivity front, you get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.