Advertisement

Motorola Edge surfaces with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G SoC ahead of April 22 launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2020 11:44 am

Latest News

Motorola Edge will be a toned-down variant of Motorola Edge+.
Advertisement

Motorola is speculated to launch Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge at its “Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent” on April 22. Now, Motorola Edge 5G has made its appearance on Geekbench along with some of its key specs.

According to its Geekbench 5 listing, Motorola Edge 5G will be powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G platform alongside 6GB of RAM. The Edge+ is expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone will capable of supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

For the software, the listing shows that Motorola Edge 5G will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The device had achieved a score of 505 and 1,410 points respective for its single-core and multi-cores performance tests.

Motorola Edge
Motorola Edge will be a toned-down variant of Motorola Edge+. It is expected to come with 6.67-inch punch-hole OLED display with 1080p+ resolution. The phone will have a triple camera system of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It will have a 25-megapixel front camera.

The Edge will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery and run on Android 10. Some of the other features expected to be available on the Edge include fast charging support, in-display fingerprint reader, dual speakers, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C.

Motorola Edge+ render leak shows waterfall display and triple rear cameras

Motorola Edge specifications, live images leaked online

Motorola Edge+ renders reveal waterfall display, punch-hole design and more

Motorola Edge+ to be unveiled on April 22, Motorola Edge also expected

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola Edge Motorola Edge launch Motorola Edge specs Motorola Edge price Motorola Edge leaks

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

Moto Razr first sale to be now held on May 6 in India

iQOO Neo 3 teaser video shows punch-hole display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies