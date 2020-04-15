Motorola Edge surfaces with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G SoC ahead of April 22 launch

Motorola Edge will be a toned-down variant of Motorola Edge+.

Motorola is speculated to launch Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Edge at its “Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent” on April 22. Now, Motorola Edge 5G has made its appearance on Geekbench along with some of its key specs.



According to its Geekbench 5 listing, Motorola Edge 5G will be powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G platform alongside 6GB of RAM. The Edge+ is expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone will capable of supporting both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.



For the software, the listing shows that Motorola Edge 5G will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The device had achieved a score of 505 and 1,410 points respective for its single-core and multi-cores performance tests.



Motorola Edge will be a toned-down variant of Motorola Edge+. It is expected to come with 6.67-inch punch-hole OLED display with 1080p+ resolution. The phone will have a triple camera system of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It will have a 25-megapixel front camera.



The Edge will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery and run on Android 10. Some of the other features expected to be available on the Edge include fast charging support, in-display fingerprint reader, dual speakers, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C.