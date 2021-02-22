Motorola Edge S to launch as Motorola G100 globally, spotted on Geekbench

Motorola is said to launch the Motorola Edge S as Motorola G100 globally. The device has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing key specifications of the smartphone

Motorola launched its flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge S last month in China. It seems like the global launch is now in order as a smartphone called 'Motorola G100' has been spotted on Geekbench which is purportedly the global version of the Edge S.

The report comes from MySmartPrice according to whom the specifications of the Motorola G100 that have been spotted on Geekbench reiterate that it’s a variant of the Edge S. Tipster Evan Blass also confirmed that the Motorola Edge S will be launched as Motorola G100 globally. In China, the Motorola Edge S price for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,500).

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Motorola G100 specifications will include the Snapdragon 870 chipset and 8GB of RAM, along with Android 11 OS. The smartphone scored 957 points in the single-core test and 2815 points in the multi-core test.

If the rumors are to be considered true, the specifications of the Motorola G100 will follow that of Motorola Edge S which are mentioned below.

Motorola Edge S Specifications

The Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, HDR10 support and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, a 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor and an additional ToF sensor.

On the front, it sports a dual-camera setup, including a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The Motorola Edge S is also IP52 splash proof, has a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with a charger, pre installed screen protector, cable and a case.