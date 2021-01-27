Advertisement

Motorola Edge S announced with Snapdragon 870, 5000mAh battery and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2021 10:54 am

Latest News

Motorola has launched the first phone with Snapdragon 870 called the Motorola Edge S. The device is priced aggressively in China and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Motorola has finally launched the much-leaked Moto Edge S in China and the device comes with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 870. It is the first phone in the world that has been announced with the new processor which is built on a 7nm process, has an 8-core processor with one Cortex-A78 core running at the highest-in-smartphone at 3.2GHz speeds. 

 

Moto Edge S_

 

Advertisement

The Motorola Edge S pre-orders are already live in China and it will begin shipping on February 3. The phone comes in an Emerald Light color and is priced CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,500) for the 6/128GB model, CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,000) for the 8/128GB variant and CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,500) for the top-end 8/256GB variant.

 

Motorola Edge S Specifications 

 

Motorola Edge S

 

The Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, HDR10 support and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, a 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor and an additional ToF sensor.

 

On the front, it sports a dual-camera setup, including a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

 

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The Motorola Edge S is also IP52 splash proof, has a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with a charger, pre installed screen protector, cable and a case

Motorola Capri Plus to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC launching on January 26

Moto G30 launch seems imminent, spotted on NBTC certification website

Motorola Nio leaked image shows quad rear cameras

Motorola Edge S teased, said to feature new Snapdragon 800 series chipset

Motorola Edge S confirmed to come with Snapdragon 800 series processor

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A02 announced with 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch HD+ display

iPhone SE Plus key specifications, pricing tipped

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies