Motorola Edge S announced with Snapdragon 870, 5000mAh battery and more

Motorola has launched the first phone with Snapdragon 870 called the Motorola Edge S. The device is priced aggressively in China and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola has finally launched the much-leaked Moto Edge S in China and the device comes with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 870. It is the first phone in the world that has been announced with the new processor which is built on a 7nm process, has an 8-core processor with one Cortex-A78 core running at the highest-in-smartphone at 3.2GHz speeds.

The Motorola Edge S pre-orders are already live in China and it will begin shipping on February 3. The phone comes in an Emerald Light color and is priced CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,500) for the 6/128GB model, CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 27,000) for the 8/128GB variant and CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,500) for the top-end 8/256GB variant.

Motorola Edge S Specifications

The Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, HDR10 support and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP f/1.7 OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus, a 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor and an additional ToF sensor.

On the front, it sports a dual-camera setup, including a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The Motorola Edge S is also IP52 splash proof, has a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with a charger, pre installed screen protector, cable and a case