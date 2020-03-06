  • 12:57 Mar 06, 2020

Motorola Edge+ render leak shows waterfall display and triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 06, 2020 12:34 pm

Latest News

Motorola Edge+ will be equipped with full HD+ 6.67-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate support.
Motorola Edge+ smartphone was expected to debut at Mobile World Congress 2020. However, since that event was canceled it has not been revealed yet that when Motorola will announce this smartphone. Nevertheless, renders of Motorola Edge+ have now surfaced online.

OnLeaks and Price Baba have collaborated to deliver us CAD-based renders of the Motorola Edge+. As per the renders, the phone will come with a waterfall display with extremely curved left and right edges. The front of the phone shows a tiny punch-hole at the top-left corner for the selfie camera.

Motorola Edge+

As per the leak, Motorola Edge+ screen size will be between 6.5 or 6.8 inches however as per rumours, the phone will be equipped with full HD+ 6.67-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate support. The display will be embedded with a fingerprint scanner.

The rear of the Motorola Edge+ shows a vertical triple camera setup. Alongside camera module, there lies dual LED flash and a couple more sensors. Above the camera is a noise-cancellation mic and another one can be seen towards the bottom of the back panel.

Motorola Edge+
The Motorola logo on the rear has a surrounding LED ring that is that is probably going to serve as a notification light. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack up top, while the SIM card tray, USB-C port, and speaker grille are at the bottom.

As per earlier leaks, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will be backed by up to 12GB of RAM. Motorola Edge+ will come with over 5,000mAh (maybe 5,170mAh) battery and Android 10.

