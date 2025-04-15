Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launched in India: All Details

Motorola EDGE 60 Stylus has been launched in India with a built-in stylus along with a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood, Android 15 operating system, and more. The device is confirmed to get 2 major Android OS updates along with 3 years of security patches. Here’s everything else to know.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Price, Availability

The motorola edge 60 stylus will be available in single storage variant – 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage priced at Rs 22,999. It comes in two Pantone Curated colour variants, – PANTONE Surf the Web, and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea. The smartphone will go on sale from 23rd April 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 21,999 (for 8GB+256GB):

Rs 1,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart only. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 21,999.

Rs 1,000 Instant Discount on Axis and IDFC Bank Credit Cards – full swipe transactions. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs 21,999.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Specifications

The Edge 60 Stylus packs a 6.7″ 2.5D pOLED diaplay with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, HDR support, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that will be expandable up to 1TB.

There is a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68 rated and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. It will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for two years of OS upgrades, along with 3 years of security patches. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.