Motorola Edge 30 Fusion key specifications leaked

Motorola Edge 30 was launched in India in May this year. Now the company seems to be working on another Edge 30 series smartphone called Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. The key specifications of the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Fusion have now surfaced online.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav and Tech4Gamers have revealed the specifications of the new Edge 30 series device. As per the report, the Edge 30 Fusion may sport a 6.55-inch screen with a FHD+ resolution. It is however not known if it will sport an LCD or an AMOLED display. It is expected that it will feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display.

Further, the leak tells us that the phone will likely come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is said to come pre-loaded with Android 12.

The Edge 20 Fusion was spotted on several certification websites a few days back. A 3C certification listing showed 68.2W fast charging support for the phone.

Apart from these, the details for the processor, camera, and battery capacity are still not known. We expect more details for this Motorola phone to surface soon.

Last year, Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. To recall, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC powers the phone, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a water-repellent design and packs a 5000mAh battery. The battery can charge at up to 30W speeds. It also runs My UX based on Android 11.

The cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera.