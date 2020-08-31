Moto G9 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon

The Motorola G9 smartphone is Rs 11,499 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Advertisement

Moto G9 first sale will be held today on Flipkart. The new Motorola smartphone debuted in the country last week. The key features include huge 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display.



The Motorola G9 smartphone is Rs 11,499 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.



For the sale offers, there will be Rs 500 instant discount for ICICI Bank or Yes Bank credit cards customers. The discount is also applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions as well as Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions.





Moto G9 specifications



Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision with 1600×720 pixels resolution, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.



The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging which is touted to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Advertisement

For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.



There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch. Moto G9 runs on Android 10