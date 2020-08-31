Advertisement

Moto G9 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 10:46 am

Latest News

The Motorola G9 smartphone is Rs 11,499 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.
Advertisement

Moto G9 first sale will be held today on Flipkart. The new Motorola smartphone debuted in the country last week. The key features include huge 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display.

The Motorola G9 smartphone is Rs 11,499 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

For the sale offers,  there will be Rs 500 instant discount for ICICI Bank or Yes Bank credit cards customers. The discount is also applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions as well as Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Moto G9 specifications

Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision with 1600×720 pixels resolution, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The phone has 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging which is touted to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

 

Advertisement

For security, the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support.


There is a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture housed in the notch. Moto G9 runs on Android 10

Moto G9 Play smartphone spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC

Moto G8 Plus Android 10 update starts rolling out

Moto G9 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Mototrola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M51 announced with 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

Redmi 9 first sale to be held today on Amazon and Mi.com

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies